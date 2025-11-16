NSG forensic expert team visits Nowgam blast site in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 16 (IANS) A forensic expert team of the NSG on Sunday visited the blast site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam police station, where nine people were killed and 31 others injured in an accidental blast on November 15.

The local forensic team had already sealed the area for carrying out a detailed examination of the explosion.

On Sunday, the officials said, a team of the central forensic squad of the NSG visited the Nowgam police station to carry forward the investigation into the blast.

The central forensic team collected samples and interacted with the local FSL team and police officers.

Nine people, including a police inspector, a Naib Tehsildar, a Chowkidar of the revenue department, a local tailor, three personnel of the FSL team, and two photographers of the crime branch, were killed in this accidental blast, while 31 others were injured.

The blast occurred around 11.20 p.m. on Friday when local police were carrying out a sampling of the explosive material in the presence of an executive magistrate.

The explosive material was seized by police during the busting of the white collar module in Faridabad and had been brought to Nowgam police station, as the original FIR in this case was registered at Nowgam police station of Srinagar district.

The blast was widely grieved as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a probe into the incident. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief at the accidental blast.

The J&K government has announced Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of people killed and Rs one lakh for the injured people.

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral processions of the killed locals and police personnel.

Senior police officers are still visiting the bereaved families to express condolences and solidarity with the martyred policemen.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Saturday in honour of the martyred police personnel. The ceremony was led by L-G Manoj Sinha, DG NSG, DGP J&K and other senior civil and police officers.

--IANS

sq/dpb