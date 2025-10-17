Now, face of RG Kar movement tenders resignation from medical facility

Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) The emergency medical officer of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Tapas Pramanik, who became the face of the movement against the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, has tendered his resignation from health services.

Pramanik is the second person linked to the R.G. Kar movement to resign from service during the current week.

Earlier this week, Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of R.G. Kar, who is often referred to as a whistle-blower in the case of financial irregularities at the reputed medical institute in the state, resigned from his services.

As claimed by Ali, whose last posting was as the deputy superintendent of Kaliyaganj State General Hospital in Malda district of West Bengal, he resigned after constantly becoming the victim of administrative vendetta since the time he had become vocal on the financial irregularities not only in R.G. Kar but also in the general healthcare system in the state.

In his resignation letter dated October 15, a copy of which is available with IANS, Pramanik claimed that his decision to resign from his services had been prompted by "continuous administrative failure and unbearable working conditions".

He claimed that his repeated appeals to engage specialist doctors from the medicine and chest departments in the emergency wing of the hospital, especially during the night hours, have been ignored by the R.G. Kar authorities, and hence he had to depend mainly on the assistance from house staff and interns to manage the affairs in that crucial wing.

"It has now become impossible to manage the situation, which has persisted for over a year. The continued failure of administration and excessive workload has taken a serious toll on my health and well-being," Pramanik's resignation letter read.

Earlier this week, after tendering his resignation, Akhtar Ali also told media persons about his "helpless" condition that prompted him to resign from the services.

"I have reached the limit of my battle against the corrupt system. So I have decided to resign from my services. However, I will continue with my battle against the corrupt healthcare system in the state," he added.

To recall, based on his petition, the Calcutta High Court, last year, directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the multi-crore R.G. Kar financial irregularities case. CBI sleuths arrested former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, Sandip Ghosh, and others in connection with financial irregularities, all of whom are in judicial custody.

--IANS

