Notice issued to Signature Global after 7 labourers die in Gurugram site accident: Official

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The company responsible for the construction site where seven labourers died after being buried under soil in Gurugram has been issued a notice, and compensation will be provided to the victims’ families, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, Assistant Commissioner of Gurugram, Anil Sharma, said the company has been served a notice following the incident at the Signature Global construction site in Sidhrawali.

“The authorities are ensuring that compensation cheques are obtained from the company and handed over to the families of the deceased workers,” he stated.

“The administration’s first priority is to hand over the bodies to the families and provide financial assistance, while legal action will be taken as per the law,” Sharma told IANS.

The accident occurred on Monday evening around 7 pm at the Signature Global builder society located at Kapriyawas near Hotel Rao on the Delhi–Jaipur highway in the Sidhrawali area.

According to officials, labourers were working at the construction site when soil suddenly caved in during excavation work, trapping several workers underneath.

Seven labourers died in the incident while four others were injured. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Bhiwadi, where three of them are currently undergoing treatment. Officials said that three of the injured workers are residents of Nepal.

Police said that six of the seven deceased workers were from Jharkhand, while one was from Rajasthan.

Authorities said the bodies of the deceased were being taken to Gurugram for post-mortem before being handed over to their families.

Police teams have contacted the relatives of both the deceased and the injured workers.

Gurugram Police told IANS that a case has been registered against the company, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence.

Police said the legal proceedings in the case will be carried out in Haryana, as the incident took place within its jurisdiction, while the injured workers were brought to Bhiwadi for medical treatment.

