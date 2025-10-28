Nothing wrong with Dalit CM demand: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday that there is nothing wrong with the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister.

“What’s wrong with holding a Dalit convention? Earlier, the high command had asked us to postpone it for certain reasons, and we had agreed. In the interest of the party, the Dalit community has always stood with the Congress,” he said.

The state Home Minister pointed out that to maintain this unity, the party needs to hold such conventions from time to time to explain what welfare schemes the government has implemented for the Dalit community.

“We must also listen to their demands and give assurances for the future,” he said.

He further reiterated that there is nothing wrong with demanding a Dalit Chief Minister. “The community is only expressing their opinions,” he said.

Reacting to Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil’s remark that G. Parameshwara and Satish Jarkiholi are capable of becoming Chief Ministers, Parameshwara said that there are many capable leaders in the party.

“The Congress has produced numerous leaders, many who later went to other parties and grew in stature. Our party is like a training school; we train leaders and send them out,” he said.

Parameshwara added that there are many competent leaders within Congress, and it is up to the high command to decide whom to choose.

The state Home Minister said that when the party selected the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, no one said Siddaramaiah would be Chief Minister only for two and a half years, and no time limit was fixed.

“We had chosen Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister for the full five years. If the high command later decides otherwise, that is their prerogative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa stated that if there had been any power-sharing agreement, it would have been implemented long ago.

“The decision on changing the Chief Minister lies with the high command. The high command will take a decision and provide clarity in this regard,” he reiterated.

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that he would complete the five-year term only if the high command wishes, Mahadevappa said there was nothing wrong with what he had said.

Speaking about the Dalit convention, Minister Mahadevappa stated that Dalit issues are national issues, and a message needs to be conveyed in this regard.

--IANS

mka/dan