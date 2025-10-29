Nothing could be more disgraceful: Shaina NC slams Cong over playing Bangladesh’s national anthem

Mumbai: After Bangladesh's national anthem, "Amar Sonar Bangla," was sung at a Congress meeting in Assam’s Karimganj district, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Wednesday condemned the incident, calling it “disgraceful and shameful.”

Her reaction came after a video of the incident, purportedly from Congress Seva Dal meeting held in Sribhumi town went viral on social media, sparking a political uproar. Many users criticised the Congress party for the act.

Speaking to IANS, Shaina NC said, “The Assam Congress played Bangladesh’s national anthem, and they even did it at Indira Bhavan. I think nothing could be more disgraceful or shameful than this. The national anthem represents our patriotism and nationalism. If anyone wants to sing another country’s national anthem here, they should leave India.”

The Shiv Sena leader also reacted on the ongoing controversy surrounding the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2.0.

“A nationwide SIR is extremely important for strengthening democracy. This exercise will cover 12 states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, and several Union Territories, reaching nearly 51 crore voters, as announced by the Election Commission. This is not a small initiative. When Gyanesh Kumar made this announcement, it deserved everyone’s acceptance,” she told IANS.

Responding to remarks made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Firhad Hakim, Shaina NC said, “Who is this West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, who says, ‘If the CAA is implemented, we’ll break your legs’? Perhaps he should understand that the people have already rejected him—and are now rejecting Mamata Banerjee as well. Whether it’s the CAA, NRC, or SIR, they can keep spreading false narratives, but we will continue doing our work.”

A day ago, Firhad Hakim issued a brazen warning, threatening to “break the legs” of BJP leaders and Election Commission officials if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or SIR is implemented in West Bengal.

--IANS