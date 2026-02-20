Noted Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee passes away

Kolkata, Feb 20 (IANS) Eminent Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukherjee, who was popularly referred to as 'Shankar' in the literary circles across West Bengal and the country, died at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday at the age of 92.

He was admitted at a Kolkata hospital for quite some time due to age-related ailments and finally breathed his last at that hospital. The Bengali writer is survived by his two daughters.

Besides being an eminent writer, Mukherjee had led the corporate communications departments of some noted companies for a long time.

Precisely, that is why the culture and complexities of corporate lifestyle have been important subjects in many of his novels, the most prominent among which was "Shimaboddho (Company Limited)".

A film based on that book, which was directed by the Oscar-winning, iconic Indian film director, late Satyajit Ray, became a super-hit.

Another popular film directed by Satyajit Ray was based on another novel written by Mukherjee, christened "Jana Aranya (The Crowd)", based on the massive unemployment problem in the country in the sixties and seventies, which also received critics' accolades.

A popular movie based on Shankar's novel, "Chowringhee", depicting the complexities in the lives of a group of employees of a reputed five-star hotel in Kolkata, also received critics' accolades and was a superhit at the box office.

What made Mukherjee's books especially attractive to the literary connoisseurs was his in-depth research and fieldwork on the subjects of his novels.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of the noted Bengali writer and wrote in a statement on her official X account, saying: "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of the renowned Bengali litterateur Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay (Shankar). His death marks the fall of one of the brightest stars in the world of Bengali literature. From "Chowringhee" to "Koto Ajanaare", from "Seemabaddha" to "Jana Aranya" -- his timeless creations have enchanted generations of Bengali readers. Through his pen, the untold stories of the struggles of ordinary people came vividly to life. His profound research and works on Swami Vivekananda, in particular, remain an invaluable treasure for us. His demise is an irreparable loss to our cultural world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers."

