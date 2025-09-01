Not 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' but movement to save nepotism: Vijay Kumar Sinha

Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday lashed out at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra,’ branding it a political movement aimed not at protecting democracy but at safeguarding dynastic interests.

Speaking to IANS, Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “This was not 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This was a yatra to save the estate of nepotism. These two people — Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi — were born with golden spoons in their mouths. They are not fighting for democracy but to secure their family property. This was their last yatra. The people who truly safeguard democracy will never give them the mandate in the coming elections."

This came hours after LoP Gandhi concluded his two-week-long yatra in Patna on Monday.

Speaking before a massive crowd at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Park, LoP Gandhi accused the BJP of orchestrating “large-scale vote theft” with the backing of the Election Commission of India.

“We had earlier shown the atom bomb and exposed the BJP’s vote theft with the help of the Election Commission. Now, what is bigger than an atom bomb…that is hydrogen bomb. We will bring a hydrogen bomb to expose PM Narendra Modi — so that he will not be able to face the public,” LoP Gandhi said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also joined LoP Gandhi in attacking both PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yadav accused them of colluding with the Election Commission to undermine democracy.

“Bihar is the mother of democracy, and it will not allow BJP’s conspiracy of vote theft to succeed. Do you want an original Chief Minister or a duplicate one? The choice is yours,” Yadav thundered.

Drawing on his father’s political legacy, Yadav invoked the arrest of BJP leader L.K. Advani during the height of the Ram Rath Yatra.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav never bowed before the BJP. Likewise, his son Tejashwi will never bow. Our god was born in jail; FIRs cannot scare us. We are watching every corrupt officer, and when we come to power, action will be swift,” he added.

The RJD leader also branded PM Modi a “factory of lies,” raising slogans with the crowd: “Desh ka bhoot, Modi ka jhoot.”

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also lauded the completion of the yatra, calling it a symbolic success despite the BJP’s alleged attempts to derail it.

“The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is being discussed across the country. The BJP tried its best to stop it, but the people of Bihar, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and the entire Grand Alliance stood firm. Finally, our yatra concluded successfully,” Kharge said.

--IANS

jk/rad