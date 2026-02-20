'Not posters, only performance': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams predecessors on govt's first anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, launched a sharp attack on the functioning of previous governments as her government completed one year in office.

She said that the present BJP administration is not a government of promises and announcements, but of measurable outcomes.

She added that whether it was the 15-year rule of the Congress or the 11-year tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party, the emphasis had been on publicity and poster-driven politics.

"In contrast, my government is operating on the principle of 'less paperwork, more work'," she said.

Along with members of her Cabinet, Chief Minister Gupta also presented a comprehensive report card marking one year of the BJP government in Delhi, highlighting historic initiatives related to the national capital's overall development, good governance and public welfare.

She conveyed a clear message that the past year has not been about announcements, but about visible results on the ground.

"The last 365 days have been devoted to moving Delhi from stagnation to momentum, from confrontation to coordination, and from publicity to performance," Chief Minister Gupta said.

She added that guided by the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas', the Delhi government has taken concrete steps in all major sectors, including health, education, infrastructure, pollution control, Yamuna rejuvenation and governance reforms.

The Chief Minister described this not merely as an account of one year's achievements, but as the beginning of a decisive shift in Delhi's direction, expressing confidence that the coming years will transform the national capital's condition as well.

She said that under previous governments, Delhi witnessed more noise and fewer solutions.

"Politics of allegations, delays and confrontation had slowed administrative progress," CM Gupta added.

By contrast, the present BJP-led state government has adopted a timeline-based working model, placing accountability at the forefront, she said, asserting that Delhi is now witnessing on-ground results rather than tweet-and-advertisement politics.

On the issue of cleaning the Yamuna, the Chief Minister said that for decades there had been announcements but little tangible improvement.

She alleged that during 15 years of Congress rule and 11 years of Aam Aadmi Party governance, no serious effort was made towards rejuvenating the river, resulting in a worsening condition.

"After assuming office, the present Delhi government initiated the upgradation of sewage treatment plants, tapping of drains and implementation of new projects, leading to concrete progress in pollution control," she said.

Addressing waste management, CM Gupta criticised previous governments in Delhi for failing to enhance processing capacity in line with daily waste generation, which led to the formation of landfill mountains.

She said that biomining capacity has now been increased manifold, with a clear target to process the entire quantity of waste generated each day on the same day.

On pollution control, the Chief Minister said that while earlier administrations relied on slogans and press conferences, the current Delhi government has prepared a scientific short-term, mid-term and long-term roadmap and has commenced its implementation.

In the field of education, she added that previous governments focused more on publicity than on structural reforms.

"After her (Rekha Gupta's) government assumed office, a Fee Regulation Act was implemented to curb arbitrary practices by private schools, something that had not been achieved earlier."

The Chief Minister said this decision has provided relief to lakhs of parents in Delhi.

Commenting on administrative work culture, Chief Minister Gupta said that confrontation once dominated governance, whereas the present Delhi government has prioritised dialogue and coordination.

She noted that earlier administrations lacked transparency and accountability, while the current Delhi government has strengthened systems through digital mechanisms, financial discipline and institutional reforms.

Chief Minister Gupta said that previous governments treated power as a means of comfort, whereas the present Delhi government regards it as a means of service.

Taking a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister said that while he would promptly arrive with cheques where political gain was visible, assistance to the families of government employees and doctors, who died during Covid-19, remained pending for years.

The present Delhi government, CM Gupta said, has resolved all such cases.

She expressed confidence that within one year, the direction of governance has changed, and in the coming years, the national capital will witness comprehensive transformation.

