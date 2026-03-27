'Not for consumers', 'comprehensive programme needed': Congress on fuel tax cut

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Congress leaders on Friday had varied opinions on the Central government's decision to slash excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each.

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While Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said any relief is welcome, he sought a "comprehensive programme". On the other hand, party leader Pawan Khera highlighted that the cut is for "oil marketing companies" and not for consumers.

The Central government's move came amid fears of a hike in crude oil prices due to the global energy crisis, triggered by the West Asia conflict and the resultant blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Khera asked for whom the price cut was meant.

"Who is this cut meant for? The reduction is for oil marketing companies, some private and some government-owned, not for the consumer. Today, if you go to fill petrol, check how much the price has actually decreased. Not even a paisa has been lowered for the consumer," Khera told IANS.

He also accused the Central government of raising the excise duty on fuel multiple times. "They (Central government) have raised the excise duty 12 (approx.) times on petrol and diesel over the past 11 and a half years."

The government on Friday said retail pump prices of petrol and diesel will not change, and the excise reduction is not being passed on as a price cut at the pump.

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said: "The people of the country believe that when international crude oil prices fall, domestic prices should also be reduced accordingly. Over the past 12 years, when crude prices were low globally, why were the prices of diesel, petrol, and LPG cylinders in India not lowered?"

"This is a big issue. I believe the government did not take it seriously," he told IANS.

"On West Asia (conflict), Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, kept on saying that the country will face an energy crisis in the coming days. Despite this, the government did not hold a discussion in the House on this nor prepare the public."

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Congress Rajya Sabha member Singhvi said, "Any relief, in whatever form, should be welcomed if it is appropriate, valid, accurate, and timely."

"However, I always say that we should not remain in denial. This step was necessary because the reality is that we are facing issues related to petrol. Until now, we were in denial about the impact of the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States," he said.

"Now they (Central government) have realised that this is necessary so that people don't suffer more. So I welcome it at this stage, but a comprehensive programme needs to be made for this. It is definitely helpful, but a comprehensive programme is needed as it will impact a number of things."

--IANS

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