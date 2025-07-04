Not contesting elections sometimes serves greater purpose: RJD on AIMIM's proposal

Patna, July 4 (IANS) After Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM expressed its intent to join the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD MP Manoj Jha offered a nuanced reaction, subtly advising Owaisi and his party that sometimes, choosing not to contest elections can serve a greater purpose.

In a letter addressed to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, AIMIM's Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman formally requested inclusion in the opposition alliance, marking a potential shift in political alignments in the state.

“I can only say one thing to Owaisi, that often, elections have a deeper meaning, a certain mood, a consciousness that builds over time,” said Manoj Jha.

He spoke about the direction and progress made under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership within the Mahagathbandhan. “Under Tejashwi ji’s leadership, the Grand Alliance has already drawn a clear line, focused on jobs, social security pensions, relief from electricity bills, an end to bureaucratic hassles during surveys, and a governance system where officials are answerable to the people. There are also special plans for students and youth,” he said.

Jha appealed to AIMIM to recognise the importance of defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological stance. “There are moments in history when not contesting elections can also help fulfill a higher purpose. If you intend to defeat the authoritarian and hate-filled character of the BJP, then even staying out of the election race can contribute to that goal. I believe Owaisi will understand this,” he added.

AIMIM had made a strong entry into Bihar politics during the 2020 Assembly elections, winning five seats in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region. The performance positioned the party as a rising political force in the state.

However, the situation changed drastically in June 2022 when four out of the five AIMIM MLAs defected to the RJD, leaving Akhtarul Iman as the lone representative still loyal to Owaisi. This defection dealt a significant blow to AIMIM’s plans of expanding its presence in Bihar.

--IANS

rs/skp