Not a hasty decision: Pradyut Bordoloi explains Congress exit, BJP entry

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Thursday said his decision to resign from the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not taken in haste but was the outcome of prolonged dissatisfaction within the party.

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Speaking to IANS, Bordoloi said a series of developments and a growing disconnect with the party leadership prompted his move.

He said, "It's a long story. It's not that I have taken a hasty decision all of a sudden. There has been a series of developments, and somehow, I was feeling that kind of empathy or camaraderie within the party circle was not there. The party has not been responsive. I wanted to actually discuss some issues, and then things were compounded when PCC leadership also started ignoring us. I found that there has been a trust deficit among the senior leaders of the party. In such a suffocating situation, I thought that I could not play a meaningful role."

He indicated that a lack of responsiveness in the party leadership contributed significantly to his decision to switch political allegiance.

Responding to a query about his son, Prateek Bordoloi, he said, "He was given a ticket by the Congress party from my old Assembly constituency, Margherita. That's my hometown in Assam. But I have no idea because I haven't had a word with him. These days, he doesn't talk much to me."

Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Pradyut Bordoloi from the Dispur Assembly constituency, marking a significant shift in the political landscape ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

In a related development, Prateek Bordoloi on Thursday withdrew his candidature from the Margherita Assembly constituency. He cited “present circumstances” following his father’s decision to leave Congress and join the BJP.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who also chairs the party’s Central Election Committee, Prateek Bordoloi conveyed his decision with “utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party.”

--IANS

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