Northeast region joins nation in observing Police Commemoration Day

Itanagar/Agartala, Oct 21 (IANS) Several Northeastern states, on Tuesday, joined the nation on the occasion of "Police Commemoration Day 2025" to pay tribute to policemen who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha after paying his tributes on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day at the Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium in Arundhuti Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala, said that across the country, a total of 191 police personnel, including two policemen, in Tripura were martyred in the line of duty during the period from September 2024 to August 2025.

"Their (policemen) selfless service and unwavering spirit exemplify the true essence of heroism," the Chief Minister said and hoped that their sincerity, dedication and duty-bound mindset will continue in the coming days.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is now visiting Japan, on Tuesday, paid tributes to policemen who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Taking to his official X account, CM Khandu said: "On this Police Commemoration Day, we pay heartfelt tribute to the valiant men and women of our police forces who laid down their lives in service to the nation. Their courage, discipline, and devotion to duty embody the highest ideals of public service. We also salute their families, whose strength and sacrifice stand as the unseen pillars behind their heroism."

The Martyrs Day was observed at the Police Training Centre in Itanagar and Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung and all the senior police officers, police personnel and staff were present.

Genden Tsormu, wife of late Thutan Tsering of 4th Arunachal Pradesh Rifles Battalion, also paid homage and tributes.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister said that the state government remains committed to strengthening the police infrastructure and supporting the welfare of the law enforcers and their families.

"The state government will continue to work towards equipping the police force with modern facilities to deal with the evolving security challenges," he added.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan reiterated the department's commitment to public safety and welfare on the occasion.

In Nagaland, state's Director General of Police Rupin Sharma paid tributes to the police personnel, who laid down their lives across India in the line of duty in the last one year.

Addressing the police personnel at the Nagaland Police headquarters in Kohima, the police Chief appealed to security personnel to renew their pledge to serve the nation and make the supreme sacrifice when needed.

Sharma lauded the unwavering commitment and professionalism of the Nagaland Police, saying their tireless service in maintaining law and order has strengthened public trust and brought honour to the force.

In Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also paid tributes to policemen who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Manipur Raj Bhavan on its official X account said: "On Police Commemoration Day, we pay solemn tribute to the brave men and women who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We honour the unwavering courage, discipline, and dedication of the Manipur Police, who continue to safeguard peace and uphold justice with pride and integrity. Their service stands as a testament to Manipur's enduring spirit of resilience and duty."

While paying his tributes, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said: "On this Police Commemoration Day, we stand in solemn tribute to our fallen heroes. We honour their unwavering courage, selfless service, and the ultimate sacrifices they made in the line of duty. Their legacy lives on in our hearts and in the continued commitment to protect and serve."

Across India, a total of 191 police personnel were martyred in the line of duty during the period from September 2024 to August 2025.

Among the forces, the Border Security Force (BSF) recorded the highest number of casualties with 23 martyrs, while Chhattisgarh reported the highest number among state and Union Territory Police forces, with 16 martyrs.

The martyrs belonged to 26 state and Union Territory Police forces and eight Central Armed Police Forces.

The Police Commemoration Day has been observed annually on October 21 since 1960 in remembrance of the 10 police personnel, who were martyred in an ambush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

The day stands as a symbol of honour and gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice made by police personnel in service of the nation.

--IANS

sc/khz