Northeast CMs pay tributes to Ajit Pawar, commend public service

Guwahati/Agartala, Jan 28 (IANS) Chief Ministers and several leaders from Northeastern states expressed profound grief over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning.

Terming the 66-year-old leader a seasoned public servant, the Chief Ministers said that Pawar devoted his life to public service and the welfare of the people.

Expressing his grief, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X: "Deeply pained by the passing away of Ajit Pawar ji, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in an unfortunate plane crash this morning."

"A seasoned leader who devoted his life to public service and the welfare of the people, his contributions to the state’s development and governance have left a lasting imprint. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, supporters and the people of Maharashtra in this hour of grief. May he attain sadgati. Om Shanti," he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, in a post on X, said: "Profoundly grieved by the tragic and untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in a plane accident. His visionary leadership, unwavering dedication to the progress of Maharashtra, and lifelong public service will forever be remembered and deeply missed. Heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues and admirers during this time of immense sorrow".

Expressing his deep shock, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party President Conrad K. Sangma said on X: "Shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji, Hon’ble Deputy CM of Maharashtra."

"Shri Pawar played a key role in the development of Maharashtra and served the people for more than three decades in various capacities. “I extend my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and the people of his state. May he rest in peace," Sangma said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, describing Pawar as a dedicated public servant, also expressed deep shock over his sudden death.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji and others who tragically lost their lives in the aircraft crash in Baramati, Pune district, today. Shri Ajit Pawar ji was a dedicated public servant whose contributions to the people of Maharashtra will long be remembered. In this moment of deep grief, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss. May their souls attain sadgati. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on X: "I’m saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Maharashtra Dy CM Shri Ajit Pawar and others who died in a plane crash. His demise is a great loss to Maharashtra and to the lives he impacted through his long public service. Condolences to the bereaved families. May their souls rest in peace."

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang posted on X: “Extremely shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji in the plane crash in Baramati. His departure is a tremendous loss to the people of Maharashtra and to all who knew and respected him. My heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family, his supporters and every citizen grieving this profound loss. May his legacy of service and leadership be remembered always. Om Shanti."

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also condoled Ajit Pawar’s death. "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in a plane crash at Baramati. Shri Ajit Pawar ji was a seasoned leader who served the people of Maharashtra with unwavering commitment and dedication. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the people of Maharashtra. May his soul rest in eternal peace".

Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting amid the ongoing Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections when the aircraft crashed while attempting to land near Baramati around 9 a.m. The crash killed all six people on board, including the NCP leader.

