Northeast CMs hail Radhakrishnan’s victory, say new VP will uphold democratic values

Guwahati/Agartala, Sep 9 (IANS) Governors, Chief Ministers and senior leaders of Northeastern states congratulated C.P. Radhakrishnan on being elected Vice President of India, saying that his vast knowledge and rich experience would further strengthen and uphold the democratic values.

Elected as the 15th Vice President of India, Radhakrishnan, who secured 452 votes against the Opposition nominee, former Supreme Court Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy’s 300, was elected in a contest held on Tuesday.

Taking to his official X account, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: “On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my warm congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji on being elected to the office of the Vice President.”

“With his rich and vast experience and firmly rooted values in Indian culture, Radhakrishnan ji will add immense value to the august office and will be a fitting custodian of the Upper House. I thank all the NDA partners and others for voting decisively in favour of this mandate,” Sarma said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a post on X: “Congratulations to NDA’s nominated candidate, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji, on being elected as the Vice President of India. Extending my warm regards and best wishes for a new journey. I am confident that his vast knowledge and rich experience will further strengthen and uphold our democratic values.”

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also congratulated Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice-President of India.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India. Your distinguished service and commitment to the nation will further strengthen our democratic institutions and inspire the people of our great country. I offer my sincere good wishes as you assume this high office of great responsibility and dignity, and pray for your wisdom, health, and continued guidance in the service of the nation,” Bhalla wrote on X.

Congratulating the newly elected Vice-President, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a post on X: “I join the people of Meghalaya and the nation in congratulating and welcoming our country’s 15th Vice President, Shri C P Radhakrishnan ji. May the Almighty bless him with wisdom as he takes on this huge task.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in a post on X, congratulated Radhakrishnan on his election as the Vice President of India. “I am confident that his wisdom and vast experience will greatly contribute to the service of the Nation,” Rio said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, congratulating Radhakrishnan on his election as the Vice-President of India, said that his extensive experience in public service, rooted in a deep connection with people, would guide the Rajya Sabha with wisdom.

Kahandu in a post on X said: “My sincere congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on assuming the high office of Vice President of India. Your extensive experience in public service, rooted in a deep connection with people, positions you well to guide the Rajya Sabha with wisdom, fairness, and dedication. I trust your leadership will continue to strengthen our democratic institutions and give voice to those at the margins. Wishing you strength and success as you embark on this important role of safeguarding the dignity and effectiveness of our parliamentary democracy.”

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also congratulated Vice-President-elect Radhakrishnan. Tamang, taking to social media platform X, wrote: “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji on his election as the Vice President of India. His elevation to this august office is a testament to his distinguished service, unwavering commitment to public life, and steadfast dedication to the nation.”

“On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I convey my best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure. I am confident that under his esteemed leadership, the high traditions of our parliamentary democracy will be further strengthened, and the values of justice, harmony, and inclusivity will be upheld with dignity and wisdom,” Tamang said.

--IANS

sc/uk