North coastal Andhra may face flash floods, CM reviews situation

Visakhapatnam, Oct 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reviewed the situation due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds in north coastal Andhra and the flash flood threat to three districts.

Conducting a video conference with Collectors of north coastal Andhra districts from his official residence in Amaravati, Naidu enquired about the situation in the districts and directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said that in view of the warning from the Meteorological Department that some areas may face floods, the administration should be alert and keep the people informed.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to provide necessary services to people through a round-the-clock control room.

He said the teams should be ready to face any situation and, if necessary, people should be shifted to safe places.

Parts of coastal Andhra received heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds on Thursday under the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, the deep depression may cross the coast on Thursday night or early Friday between Paradip and Gopalpur.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Vizianagaram of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The Met Office has issued a red alert for the three districts, which are likely to receive a rainfall of over 20 centimetres. These districts may experience flash floods.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Anakapalli, districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. An orange alert has been issued for these districts.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kakinada, Yanam, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, and Eluru districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said that there is a possibility of gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40-60 kmph along the coast.

People have been advised not to stay under trees, in dilapidated buildings, or near hoardings. For emergency assistance, they have been asked to contact the toll-free numbers 112, 1070, and 18004250101 of the APSDMA.

--IANS

ms/vd