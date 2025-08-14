‘No one is above law in India’: K’taka Home Minister on actor Darshan's arrest

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Commenting on the cancellation of bail and arrest of Kannada actor Darshan and other accused in connection with the fan murder case, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the verdict proved that no one is above the law in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Parameshwara said, “In this country, no one is above the law. The law of the land should be respected by everyone. No matter how big you are, the law must be respected. In this context, the Supreme Court has overturned the High Court’s verdict in the fan murder case. The Apex Court ruled that the decision to grant bail was not correct, and this verdict must be respected.”

“There are provisions in the law for them to continue their legal fight. They can pursue their case in court. The law of this country provides that opportunity,” he added.

When asked about the government filing an appeal against the bail order, Parameshwara said, “We have to follow the law, and the Department of Law has done the same in this matter. The Supreme Court has upheld it. We need to respect it.”

On the Supreme Court expressing unhappiness over the luxury facilities given to the accused inside prison, he said, “In this regard, our Prison DGP would have received directions. When the court has made these observations, they will also work diligently.”

The decision regarding shifting the accused to specific jails would be made by the prison authorities, and the government will not give any directions, he added.

Hours after the Supreme Court cancelled bail, the Karnataka Police arrested actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and five other accused persons from Bengaluru and Chitradurga district. The accused will be produced before the judge at his residence after their medical tests.

Darshan was arrested from his wife's flat, and the prime accused, Pavithra Gowda, was arrested from her residence. Jagadish alias Jagga (A6), Anukumar alias Anu (A7), Nagaraju alias Naga (A12), Pradosh (A14) and Laxman (A13), all accused, have also been arrested.

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail of Kannada actor Darshan in connection with the fan murder case. The bench also ordered the authorities to take him into custody immediately. The court has similarly cancelled the bail of Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda and five other accused persons, who will also be taken into custody immediately following the verdict.

A bench comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and J.B. Pardiwala pronounced the verdict, stating that the High Court's decision in the case was flawed. The court further directed that the trial of witnesses be carried out swiftly, stressing that no one, regardless of their stature, is above the law.

Calling it a landmark judgement, the bench directed authorities to distribute copies of the verdict to all High Courts and state governments. The court noted that the accused had been given “five-star” treatment in jail and said that the concerned jail superintendent should have been suspended.

"If any photo or evidence emerges showing the accused sitting in the jail lawns and smoking, action will be initiated against the jail authorities, prison officials, and the state government," the bench warned.

It can be recalled that Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were initially arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

