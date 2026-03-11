No medical college named after any individual in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday defended the state cabinet’s decision to rename the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, saying the move was taken to maintain uniformity in the naming pattern of government medical colleges across the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said most state-run medical colleges in Assam are named after their geographical locations, and the decision was made to bring the Barpeta institution in line with that convention.

“None of the medical colleges in the state is named after individuals. Institutions such as those in Guwahati, Dhubri and other places follow the geographical naming pattern,” the Chief Minister said. He added that the cabinet therefore decided to rename the institution as Barpeta Medical College and Hospital to remove confusion and ensure consistency in the naming system.

Sarma also clarified that the state government would honour former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed by naming a separate major project or institution after him in Guwahati. “A special project in Guwahati will be named after Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed to honour his legacy,” the Chief Minister said.

The decision, however, drew criticism from opposition leaders.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam demanded that the government withdraw the cabinet decision, arguing that the name of the medical college should not be changed.

The development follows a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, where the Assam government approved the renaming of the institution located in Barpeta district.

Officials said the medical college, established in 2011 and affiliated with Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, currently offers undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses and serves as a major healthcare institution in western Assam.

The renaming decision has sparked a political debate in Assam, with opposition parties questioning the move while the state government maintains that the change is purely administrative and intended to standardise the naming of public medical institutions.

