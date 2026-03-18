No jeans, T-shirts for Himachal govt staff; rules tightened on social media use

Shimla, March 18 (IANS) To maintain decorum and modesty at the workplace, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has issued fresh instructions to its employees regarding office attire and social media conduct, banning jeans and T-shirts.

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Employees have also been restrained from commenting on government policies through social media platforms.

As per the guidelines, all government employees are required to wear formal, clean and modest clothing in sober colours. Casual or party wear is strictly prohibited in offices and during court appearances.

The government observed instances of employees wearing casual clothing and using their personal social media accounts to share government schemes or endorse products.

For male employees, the dress code specifies shirts with pants or trousers, paired with shoes or sandals.

Female employees are required to wear sarees, formal suits, salwar suits, churidars, kurtas with dupattas, or trouser pants with shirts, paired with chappals, sandals or shoes.

The government emphasised that employee attire should reflect a sense of decorum, decency and professionalism.

The government has also issued clear guidelines on the use of social media by employees.

Employees have been instructed not to express opinions on government policies or schemes through personal accounts and to refrain from making political or religious statements on public forums, blogs or other online platforms.

The notification warned that violations of either the dress code or social media rules may invite disciplinary action against erring officials.

The government said these instructions are intended to uphold the integrity and credibility of public service and to ensure a professional work environment.

Referring to an official letter dated August 3, 2017, the government said that despite previous instructions, many employees are still not complying with these guidelines.

“This enforcement of the dress code marks a reiteration of the government’s stance,” the government said.

--IANS

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