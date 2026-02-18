No clue of discussion on Kerala bar timings extension, says LOP Satheesan

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 18 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Wednesday strongly refuted Kerala Excise Minister M.B.Rajesh’s claim that the Opposition was consulted before extending bar operating hours, terming the decision "mysterious" and politically timed ahead of elections.

Satheesan said neither the government nor the Excise Minister had held any discussion with the Opposition regarding the extension or unification of bar timings.

"If even the LDF convener or senior leaders were unaware of the decision, how would the Opposition know?" he asked.

Satheesan said bar owners had been lobbying for a timing revision for over a year and had even approached the opposition seeking support.

"The Opposition has no role in granting an extension. It is for the government to decide. If the government wants our opinion, it should speak directly to us, not to bar owners," he said.

He questioned the timing of the move, pointing out that the decision was taken just ahead of elections without placing it before the Cabinet or initiating broader consultations.

"There is a clear mystery behind such a hasty decision," he alleged, adding that the Minister’s statement was an attempt to deflect criticism.

"If the minister has more to say, he is free to do so. Threats will not deter us," Satheesan said.

Drawing parallels with the earlier brewery controversy, he said that the decision too was taken at "rocket speed" and was eventually stayed by the court.

He alleged that a company blacklisted in Delhi had applied in Kerala without the knowledge of even local brewery firms, and that procedural lapses pointed out by the opposition were later upheld judicially.

While clarifying that extending bar hours in select tourism hubs with active nightlife could be understandable, Satheesan questioned the rationale behind a blanket extension across the state.

"The government first extended the timings everywhere and then expanded the list of tourism centres. That itself had raised suspicions," he said.

--IANS

sg/vd