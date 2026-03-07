No bank excluded from Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme, says Maha CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, March 7 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday issued a clarification regarding the newly announced Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme in the Maharashtra Budget, seeking to dispel rumours and confusion over which farmers will benefit from the scheme.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the Chief Minister emphasised that the government’s primary goal is to provide direct relief to farmers rather than to banking institutions. Following rumours that the relief would be restricted only to borrowers of nationalised banks, the Chief Minister confirmed that the waiver would apply to all eligible crop loans, regardless of the financial institution.

Amid reports that farmers were worried about District Central Co-operative (DCC) banks and credit societies being excluded, CM Fadnavis dismissed these claims as misinformation spread by certain elements.

“I have announced the loan waiver, and there should be no confusion about it. Some are spreading rumours that only nationalised banks are covered or that district banks and societies are excluded. We will waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh from any bank authorised to provide agricultural credit,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, farmers whose crop loans were overdue as of September 30, 2025, are eligible for a complete waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. To reward “honest” borrowers, farmers who have been consistent and timely with their loan repayments will receive an incentive grant of Rs 50,000.

The Chief Minister also responded to criticism from the opposition, accusing certain factions of spreading misinformation to create panic.

“Our work is focused on ensuring that the benefit reaches the farmer. This loan waiver will be superior to any previous schemes implemented in the state,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said that the government is committed to completing the loan waiver process before June 30, 2026.

“A committee is currently working on the operational details and final procedures to ensure a smooth rollout. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the government plans to implement long-term structural reforms to keep the banking system robust while keeping farmers debt-free,” he added.

Beyond the loan waiver, CM Fadnavis highlighted the Wainganga–Nalganga River Linking Project mentioned in the budget. He described it as the largest river-linking project in history and a “game-changer” that would completely transform the agricultural landscape of the Vidarbha region.

Meanwhile, amid the escalating Iran–US–Israel conflict impacting India’s fuel imports, CM Fadnavis clarified that the Central government is taking proactive measures to prevent a gas shortage. He urged the media to exercise restraint and avoid creating an atmosphere of fear, stating that sensationalism is detrimental to both national and public interest.

CM Fadnavis emphasised that the Centre is handling the gas availability issue with the utmost seriousness. While acknowledging that the Middle East conflict has affected imports, he assured citizens that there is no immediate cause for alarm regarding domestic supplies.

“Public sector oil companies have been directed to ramp up domestic LPG production to ensure that household supplies remain uninterrupted. While a slight shortage in commercial gas cylinders may be felt in some areas, the country currently holds sufficient reserves. The government is implementing precautionary measures to stay ahead of any potential crisis, even as rumours of shortages persist,” he said.

--IANS

sj/pgh