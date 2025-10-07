No arrests in connection with attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu yet

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) Even after 24 hours since the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu, no one has been arrested so far in this connection.

On Monday night, the BJP filed a complaint against eight people at Nagrakata Police Station in Jalpaiguri district and staged a protest outside the police station, demanding action against the accused.

The police on Tuesday said the matter is being investigated.

"We have received a complaint. Based on that, an investigation has started. However, no one has been arrested so far," said a senior officer of Jalpaiguri district police.

BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants while on their way to meet the North Bengal landslides-affected people and distribute relief materials.

While Ghosh sustained minor bruises, the two-time BJP MP sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

The BJP MP was immediately rushed to a primary health centre for treatment. At present, the BJP MP is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri, and his condition is stable.

Following the attack, the BJP pointed fingers at the Trinamool Congress for the crime and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "failure" to ensure security to an elected MP.

In the wake of that incident, the BJP filed a complaint against Masum Akhtar, Mohammad Milan, Saibul Haque, Mohammad Sanu, Pinky Begum, Rahul Ansari, Ainul Ansari and Ramzan Alid at Nagrakata police station for allegedly attacking BJP leaders.

BJP Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga and other party leaders staged a protest at Nagrakata police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

They also held a torch rally in the area. "We are giving the police 24 hours. If the Trinamool-affiliated miscreants are not arrested, we will not be responsible for the deterioration of the law and order situation in the district. We are not here to indulge in any politics. This time, we have come to help the flood-affected people. We have filed a complaint against eight people. All are Trinamool-backed miscreants," said Tigga.

Meanwhile, a political row has already erupted over the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his anger over the attack on the MP and MLA on his X handle. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also responded and criticised the Prime Minister for his reaction.

--IANS

sch/svn