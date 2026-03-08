Nizam-era lake reopened after rejuvenation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) Bam Rukn-ud-Daula, a historic lake in Hyderabad, was on Sunday, reopened to the people after its revival under lake rejuvenation initiative of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The restored water body, said to be more than 250-years-old, near Sardar Vallabhbhai Paten National Police Academy in Shivarampally, was inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday night in the presence of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath.

The lake had been revived after removal of encroachments in August 2024.

Originally spread over 104 acres, the lake's extent had gradually reduced.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority (HMDA) had recorded its area at 17.05 acre with only 4.12 acre remaining before restoration.

HYDRAA cleared the encroachments and restored the lake to its officially recorded extent.

HYDRAA strengthened the existing bund and developed it by providing various amenities like a walking track, an open gym, children's play areas and gazebos for senior citizens.

Historical evidence shows that the lake was constructed in 1770, during the reign of Sikandar Jah, the third Nizam of Hyderabad.

The then Prime Minister, Nawab Rukn-ud-Daulah, built this lake and hence it was named after him.

Originally spread over 104 acre, it was an important source of drinking water for Hyderabad.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government is implementing a 99-day action plan under 'Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika' to accelerate the development of Hyderabad.

He added that the state government is taking several initiatives to provide a pollution-free environment and restore the city's past glory.

The Chief Minister recalled that Hyderabad once ranked among the top cities in the country but has been facing challenges due to pollution, encroachments and poor urban management.

He said the state government is committed to restoring lakes, nalas and parks that have been encroached upon over the years.

Referring to the city's heritage, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy noted that historic landmarks such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, Osmania General Hospital, and Falaknuma Palace were constructed during the Nizam era and the state government is making efforts to preserve these historic structures.

The Chief Minister said the state government has already inaugurated the Himayat Sagar Eco Park and is taking several measures to improve environmental conditions in the city.

Highlighting the Musi River Rejuvenation Project, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy added the initiative will transform the Musi riverfront and create new employment opportunities through the development of night bazaars and tourism activities.

He assured that if houses belonging to poor families are affected during the project, the state government will provide proper rehabilitation and construct houses for them.

He also said the state government is planning to introduce lake policing and create a lake economy by setting up stalls for women self-help groups near lakes so that local communities can benefit economically.

The Chief Minister appealed for cooperation from all sections of society to protect Hyderabad's lakes and heritage and to transform the city into a globally competitive metropolitan centre.

He also assured that the state government will continue to provide infrastructure facilities, including Metro rail connectivity and road expansion, particularly in the Old City.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the state government remains committed to the comprehensive development of Hyderabad while safeguarding its environment, heritage and livelihoods.

