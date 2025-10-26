Nitish targets RJD, says Bihar has moved from anarchy to good governance

Patna, Oct 26 (IANS) Amidst the ongoing Bihar Assembly election campaign, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Lalu Prasad Yadav family, accusing them of pushing Bihar into an era of crime, corruption, and anarchy during their rule from 1990 to 2005.

In a detailed post on X, Nitish Kumar said that before 2005, Bihar was gripped by fear and lawlessness.

“People were afraid to leave their homes after 6 p.m. Crime had become an industry. Our sisters and daughters were not safe. Kidnapping and extortion were rampant, and industries had shut down due to terror,” he wrote.

He claimed that the RJD government had completely paralysed the administration, and being called a Bihari had once become a matter of shame.

Nitish Kumar asserted that after his government came to power in 2005, law and order was made the top priority.

“We established the rule of law with zero tolerance for crime and corruption. Now, there is an atmosphere of love, brotherhood, and peace in the state,” he said.

Highlighting improvements in policing, the Chief Minister said the number of police stations in Bihar has increased from 817 in 2005 to over 1,380 today, while police strength has gone up from 42,481 personnel to more than 1.25 lakh.

He also emphasised the state’s focus on women’s empowerment, stating that a 35 per cent reservation has been given to women in the police force, which now has the highest female participation in the country.

“To ensure women’s safety, we have also formed the Tribal Women’s Self-Respect Battalion,” he said, adding that recruitment drives are ongoing for over 2.29 lakh new police posts.

Nitish Kumar pointed to the establishment of forensic laboratories, the State Constable Recruitment Board (2008), and the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (2017) as key reforms aimed at strengthening law enforcement and improving recruitment efficiency.

He said the people of Bihar had chosen a new path in 2005 — one of development with justice.

“That year was a turning point. Today, Bihar is a land of opportunity and progress. The youth are getting jobs, industries are growing, and the state is prospering. Being called a Bihari is now a matter of pride, not shame,” Nitish said.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister asserted that the people of Bihar will never return to the era of anarchy.

--IANS

ajk/uk