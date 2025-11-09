Nitish-Modi partnership ended ‘jungle raj’ and dynasty politics in Bihar, says CM

Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded at 5 p.m. on Sunday. On the final day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a public meeting in Itwadih under the Kargahar Assembly segment of Rohtas district, seeking votes for NDA ally JDU candidate Vashishth Singh.

The Chief Minister stated, “Nitish-Modi partnership had freed Bihar from jungle raj and brought an end to dynasty politics.”

He launched a sharp attack on the Lalu family, claiming that before 2005, there was fear and terror in Bihar, and basic facilities such as education, electricity, and roads did not exist in the state.

Kumar said that his government had worked for all castes and religions, asserting that even more work will be done in the future.

He urged voters not to support those who did nothing in the past and appealed to the public to vote for JDU candidate Vashishth Singh.

It may be noted that on the last day of campaigning in Rohtas district, Nitish Kumar also addressed rallies in Nokha and Karakat.

Kumar has countered Opposition remarks about his age and health through an aggressive campaign schedule in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Those who had said he was tired and needed rest have been silenced by Nitish Kumar himself, his camp claims.

During this election, Nitish Kumar held 84 public meetings — 11 by road and 73 by air.

His continuous rallies surprised even critics who had questioned his fitness. His team claims he emerged as the most active star campaigner, travelling nearly 1,000 km by road and directly meeting people across eight Assembly constituencies.

On Sunday, he continued campaigning in Nokha (Rohtas), appealing to voters to support JDU candidate Nagendra Chandravanshi.

He urged people to re-elect the NDA government for the development of Bihar and pledged to make the state a developed state.

Before Nokha, Nitish Kumar also addressed rallies in Aurangabad and Nabinagar, where he asserted that a double-engine government would be formed again in Bihar.

He said the people have faith in the “Modi-Nitish” leadership and promised that an NDA government would ensure all-around development of the state.

--IANS

ajk/uk