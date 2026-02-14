Nitish Kumar's son Nishant pays tribute to Dashrath Manjhi on Valentine's Day

Patna, Feb 14 (IANS) Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, visited Gehlour Hills in Gayaji district on Friday and paid tribute to Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the ‘Mountain Man’, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

During his visit, Nishant Kumar garlanded Manjhi’s statue and paid his respects, acknowledging his extraordinary determination and sacrifice.

Dashrath Manjhi had carved a road through solid rock in the Gehlour Hills using only a hammer and chisel, dedicating 22 years of relentless effort to create a passage for villagers. The path continues to be used by locals and stands as a symbol of perseverance and human resolve.

This was Nishant Kumar’s first visit to the site where Manjhi undertook his remarkable feat. He also met Manjhi’s family members and sought their blessings.

Dashrath Manjhi, a daily wage labourer, undertook the challenging task after his wife died due to lack of timely medical access, as the nearest hospital was located far away and required crossing difficult terrain.

Determined to prevent others from facing similar hardships, Manjhi worked for over two decades to carve a path through the mountain using basic tools.

His effort resulted in a passage approximately 360 feet long and 25 feet high, significantly reducing the distance between his village and the nearest town from around 55 km to about 15 km.

Born on January 14, 1934, Dashrath Manjhi passed away on August 17, 2007. His work continues to be remembered as a symbol of determination and dedication.

