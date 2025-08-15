Nitish Kumar unveils major job, health, and transport initiatives on Independence Day

Patna, Aug 15 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hoisted the national flag at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Friday, marking Independence Day, and took the salute of the ceremonial parade of Bihar Police, Bihar Paramilitary Police, Bihar Scout and Guide, and other state security forces.

In his address, CM Nitish reviewed the state's progress since 2005, criticised the previous Lalu-Rabri administration of 15 years, and made a string of announcements aimed at boosting jobs, healthcare, and connectivity.

The CM declared that the fee for all preliminary competitive examinations for state government jobs will be reduced to just Rs 100, with no fee for mains, reaffirming his target of providing jobs and employment to one crore youth in the next five years.

He said the government is working to expand educational opportunities, promote self-employment, and strengthen technical and vocational training facilities.

In the healthcare sector, CM Nitish announced new medical colleges and hospitals in seven districts - Kishanganj, Katihar, Rohtas, Sheohar, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, and Arwal - to enhance medical education and create employment in the field.

To improve connectivity for migrant workers, the state government will operate a large fleet of buses to bring people from cities like Delhi, Gurugram, and Chandigarh to Bihar during major festivals such as Diwali, Chhath, and Holi.

The CM said the central government would also be requested to run special trains for this purpose.

He further unveiled plans to boost industrialisation, doubling incentives under capital and interest subsidies for new industries, and arranging land in every district for upcoming projects, with priority given to those launched within the next four months.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cooperation, noting that coordination between the Centre and the state was "helping Bihar move swiftly towards the category of developed states".

These Independence Day announcements, CM Nitish emphasised, not only promise relief and opportunities for the youth but also outline the government's priorities in the run-up to the election year.

--IANS

ajk/svn