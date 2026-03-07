Nitish Kumar should stay in Bihar, says Rabri Devi amid political churn

Patna, March 7 (IANS) Amid rising political tensions in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, arrived in Patna from New Delhi. While Lalu Prasad avoided responding to questions from the media at the airport, Rabri Devi made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and demanded that Nitish Kumar continue as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Rabri Devi claimed that the BJP was conspiring against Nitish Kumar to remove him from the Chief Minister’s post by sending him to the Rajya Sabha. She alleged that the move was aimed at enabling the BJP to claim the Chief Minister’s chair in Bihar.

“Nitish Kumar should remain the Chief Minister of Bihar,” Rabri Devi said while speaking to reporters at the Patna airport.

The political debate intensified after reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. The development has triggered speculation that he may soon step down as Chief Minister, prompting discussions about who would lead the state next.

Opposition parties have alleged that the development is part of a larger political conspiracy by the BJP to reshape the leadership structure in Bihar. Senior Indian National Congress leader and former MLA Ajit Sharma also criticised Nitish Kumar’s decision to seek a Rajya Sabha seat.

Speaking to the media in Bhagalpur, Sharma said that during the 2025 Assembly elections, the public had been promised a government led by Nitish Kumar from 2025 to 2030. According to him, stepping away from the Chief Minister’s role now would amount to a betrayal of the people’s mandate.

Sharma further alleged that the BJP has a history of weakening its allies and claimed that Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha may not be entirely voluntary. Ajit Sharma urged Nitish Kumar not to leave Bihar politics and instead join the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

He suggested that if Nitish Kumar aligned with the opposition, fresh elections could be held and a new government formed under the INDIA Bloc. He also appealed to MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) to join the Grand Alliance, warning that otherwise the BJP would undermine their political mandate.

