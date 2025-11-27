Nitish Kumar reiterates commitment to provide 1 crore jobs in next five years

Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reiterated his government's commitment to creating one crore jobs in the next five years.

In a post on his official X account, the Chief Minister said, "It has been our priority from the beginning to ensure that as many youth as possible in the state receive government jobs and employment. Under Saat Nischay-2, 50 lakh youth in the state were provided government jobs and employment between 2020 and 2025. We have set a target of providing jobs and employment to 1 crore youth in the next five years (2025–30)."

He shared that after the formation of the new government, efforts have been accelerated to create maximum employment opportunities and fill vacancies.

All administrative departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and offices under Police Headquarters have been instructed to submit requisitions for vacancies to the General Administration Department by December 31, the Chief Minister said.

These will be reviewed promptly and forwarded to the concerned recruitment bodies.

CM Nitish further announced that all recruitment commissions and selection agencies must publish a full-year recruitment calendar in January 2026, specifying advertisement release dates, exam timelines, and the expected date for final results.

He stressed that even with multiple exam stages, the period from advertisement to final results must not exceed one year.

CM Nitish also directed commissions to ensure transparent and fair examinations, with strict and immediate action against any use of unfair means.

"If any irregularities occur, culprits will be identified and punished through fast-track courts," he said.

To improve the examination process, the number of centres for computer-based tests (CBT) will also be increased to ensure that exams are conducted on time and without disruptions, CM Nitish said.

"We have been working from the beginning for the bright future of the youth. The state government is committed to providing maximum government jobs and employment opportunities. All examinations will be conducted on time and with full transparency. We are determined to ensure that the youth of Bihar are skilled, self-reliant, and secure about their future," he added.

--IANS

ajk/svn