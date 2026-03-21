Nitish Kumar offers prayers at mosques in Patna, congratulates Muslim community on Eid

Patna, March 21 (IANS) On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited several khanqahs (Sufi shrines) across Patna, conveying a message of communal harmony, love, and brotherhood.

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He began his visit at the Khanqah Mujibiya in Phulwari Sharif, where he met the Sajjada Nashin Syed Shah Ayatullah Qadri, sought his blessings, and extended Eid greetings.

The Chief Minister then proceeded to Khanqah-e-Munemia at Mittan Ghat in Patna City, where he met Syed Shah Shamimuddin Ahmed Munami.

Together, they offered prayers for peace, harmony, and prosperity in the state.

Continuing his visit, Kumar also paid obeisance at Khanqah Bargah-e-Ishq, where he greeted the Sajjada Nashin Syed Shah Khwaja Amir Shahid and interacted with devotees.

During the visits, the Chief Minister was also seen partaking in traditional Eid offerings such as sewai and dry fruits, adding a personal touch to the celebrations.

His visits to these prominent Sufi shrines underscored the spirit of inclusivity and social harmony, with prayers offered for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Bihar.

However, in a notable departure from a long-standing tradition, Nitish Kumar did not visit Gandhi Maidan during the Eid prayers on Saturday.

Since assuming office in 2005, he has been present at Gandhi Maidan almost every year during Eid prayers.

This time, his absence drew significant attention, especially as his son Nishant Kumar attended the gathering in his place under tight security arrangements.

Nishant Kumar’s presence at the venue sparked considerable curiosity and discussion in political circles, with many interpreting it as a possible indication of a new beginning in Bihar’s political landscape.

During his visits to various khanqahs, several dignitaries accompanied the Chief Minister, including Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary, JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, MLA Shyam Rajak, MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Tyagarajan S.M., and Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma.

While the festival was marked by devotion and communal harmony, the Chief Minister’s absence from Gandhi Maidan and Nishant Kumar’s presence have added a significant political dimension to this year’s Eid celebrations in Bihar.

--IANS

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