Nitish Kumar lays foundation for Rs 862 cr Salepur–Rajgir four-lane highway; inaugurates Rajgir ROB

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Salepur–Rajgir four-lane highway, a key project aimed at improving connectivity to the Buddhist tourist circuit and boosting regional development.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Road Over Bridge (ROB) on National Highway 82, easing local traffic congestion.

The ceremony was held at Belaua village in Silav block, where the Chief Minister unveiled a plaque and launched the Rs 862.63 crore highway project, which will connect Salepur (SH-78) to Belaua (Rajgir) via Nursarai–Ahiapur–Silav, integrating important state and national highways.

After the completion of the project, it will reduce the distance from Patna to Rajgir by approximately 20 km. It will also enhance connectivity to Rajgir International Stadium, Rajgir Airport, Nalanda University, and Buddhist tourism sites.

The four-lane will give direct connectivity to SH-78, NH-33, and NH-120, promoting industrial and economic growth.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly built Rajgir Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Hasanpur village, constructed at a cost of Rs 81.37 crore.

Located at part 74 of NH-82, the ROB is positioned near Sardar Patel Halt and Rajgir Campus, replacing a busy level crossing that frequently caused traffic jams.

Nitish Kumar said the ROB will significantly ease traffic flow, especially for residents and tourists heading toward the Rajgir Sports Complex, which is just 8 km away.

The Chief Minister also visited the Rajgir International Sports Complex, where he reviewed preparations for the upcoming Asia Rugby Under-20 Championship.

He interacted with athletes during practice sessions and offered words of encouragement.

Concluding his visit, Kumar paid a visit to the Bhutanese Temple in Rajgir, praying for peace, prosperity, and happiness in the state.

During the occasion, he was accompanied by Water Resources cum Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar, MLA Krishna Murari Sharan, former MLA E. Sunil, Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit and others.

--IANS

ajk/dan