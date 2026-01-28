Nitish Kumar launches, inaugurates projects worth Rs 136 crore in Darbhanga

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for 50 development projects worth Rs 103 crore and inaugurated 40 completed projects worth Rs 33 crore in Darbhanga district as part of the ongoing Samriddhi Yatra.

During the programme, the Chief Minister inspected model exhibition stalls showcasing development initiatives undertaken by various government departments.

He also held a review meeting of district-level schemes and later addressed a large public gathering.

During a public interaction programme held at Nagendra Jha Stadium, Nitish Kumar interacted with Jeevika women members of self-help groups and local residents.

He highlighted the achievements of the state government and presented a future roadmap for Bihar’s development, reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Several senior leaders and officials were present on the occasion, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha, Cabinet Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Madan Sahani, Darbhanga City MLA and State BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, along with other dignitaries and district officials.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the construction of the Inter-State Bus Terminal at Delhi Mod, a project announced during the earlier Pragati Yatra.

The terminal is being built at a cost of Rs 88.78 crore. Construction began on December 15, 2025, and is scheduled for completion by December 14, 2027.

Currently, procurement of machinery and construction materials is underway.

Nitish Kumar also visited the model exhibition stalls set up at the bus stand complex, where models of 11 major schemes announced under the Pragati Yatra are being displayed for public awareness.

In addition, the Chief Minister inspected the under-construction Darbhanga Airport terminal, being built at a cost of Rs 112 crore.

Officials informed him that nearly 50 per cent of the work has been completed, and the terminal building’s structure is expected to be finished within the next six months.

The Chief Minister further visited the camp office of Bihar’s first expressway, the Amas–Darbhanga Expressway, and reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction work.

The expressway will connect Darbhanga to NH-27, significantly improving regional connectivity.

It was also informed that during the cabinet meeting held on January 13, 50 acres of land were allocated for a proposed logistics park in the district.

Nitish Kumar inspected the site and directed the district administration to initiate the land acquisition process at the earliest.

The second phase of the Samriddhi Yatra began on January 27 from Madhubani, and Wednesday marked the second day of the Chief Minister’s development tour.

