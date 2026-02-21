Nitish Kumar issues five-point directive to improve pedestrian safety in Bihar

Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday issued five -point directive to improve pedestrian safety in Bihar.

In a detailed post on social media, the Chief Minister issued five key instructions to the state's Transport Department, keeping in mind the daily difficulties faced by pedestrians.

In his post, the Chief Minister said that after the formation of the new government on November 20, 2025, the programmes under 'Saat Nischay-3' are being implemented.

Under the seventh resolution of Saat Nischay-3 (2025–30), titled 'Sabka Samman – Jeevan Aasan', the government is continuously working to make the daily lives of citizens simpler and more dignified.

He noted that Bihar is progressing rapidly, with rising incomes leading to a steady increase in number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the roads.

However, this growth has also increased inconvenience and risk for pedestrians, he added.

"Walking safely and with dignity on the road is the primary right of pedestrians," the Chief Minister said, adding that road safety standards must be strictly followed.

Keeping pedestrian safety at the centre, the Chief Minister directed the Transport Department to implement the five points on a priority basis which include identification and construction of footpaths at the earliest in urban areas, especially in high-traffic zones.,

He directed officials for construction of zebra crossings at designated locations for safe pedestrian movement, development of foot overbridges, escalators, and underpasses at identified locations to ensure safe road crossing.

The Chief Minister also stressed on training all government and private vehicle drivers to make them more sensitive towards pedestrians’ rights and safety.

He pressed for identification of accident-prone black spots in both rural and urban areas along with construction of pedestrian footpaths and installation of CCTV cameras to assess and reduce road accidents.

The Chief Minister instructed the Transport Department to work expeditiously so that pedestrians receive these facilities at the earliest.

"I am confident that this initiative will prove extremely useful for pedestrian safety and will make daily life easier," he said.

--IANS

ajk/svn