Nitish Kumar inspects under-construction Buddhist complex in East Champaran

Patna, Dec 11 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inspected the under-construction Tourist Facility Centre at Kesariya in East Champaran, reviewing the auditorium and various tourist amenities being developed at the site.

He directed officials to expedite the project, noting that the Kesariya Buddhist Stupa attracts a large number of domestic and foreign tourists, and the new facility will significantly enhance visitor convenience while showcasing Bihar’s Buddhist heritage.

A key highlight of the centre is a 5D theatre with a seating capacity of 48, where visual frames on important Buddhist teachings will be displayed.

The complex will also feature a Bihar Pavilion presenting frames and educational exhibits on the state’s historical and cultural heritage.

Over 90 sculptures will be installed in dedicated display boxes, while artistic sculptures will adorn the open areas.

Additionally, eight replicas of major Buddhist monuments of Bihar will be placed in the four corners of the complex.

The Chief Minister also inspected the Kesariya Buddhist Stupa complex, reviewing ongoing preservation and development work.

He instructed officials to maintain safety and ensure proper upkeep of tourist facilities.

During his visit, Nitish Kumar inspected the Health and Wellness Centre in Tajpur village.

He reviewed medical services, spoke with the attending doctor about cleanliness, availability of medicines, free vaccinations, and overall service quality.

He also distributed Ayushman cards to beneficiaries and directed officials to widen the road leading to the centre to improve accessibility.

At the Higher Secondary School grounds in Tajpur, the Chief Minister visited various stalls and interacted with villagers, including Jeevika Didis, cooks, Anganwadi workers, Mamata workers, Vikas Mitras, Talimi Markaz workers, and Tola Sevaks.

He encouraged them to continue their work with dedication and assured them that their requirements were being addressed.

Nitish Kumar later inspected the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School, interacting with hostel students about the facilities and advising them to study diligently.

He also inaugurated and reviewed the newly constructed school library, assuring the students that the government is committed to their education and overall development.

