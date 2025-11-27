Nitish Kumar inspected Mithapur-Mahuli phase 2 road project

Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday conducted inspections of several important road and flyover projects in Patna and directed officials to speed up the construction work.

The Chief Minister said, “Today, I inspected the construction work of the railway overbridge at Sipara Gumti and the Sipara–Mithapur elevated road under the Mithapur–Mahuli–Punpun road (Phase-2) and directed that they be completed soon with both speed and quality.”

He added that once these projects are completed, traffic movement in Patna will become smoother, congestion will be reduced, and travel on the Patna–Gaya route will become easier.

The Chief Minister also inspected the approach road and service road connecting the Mithapur flyover with the Chiraiyatand flyover.

“Once completed, this flyover will ease traffic jams in the Karbighhia area and greatly facilitate movement for the public,” he said.

Nitish Kumar, during the inspection, was accompanied by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Chandrashekher Singh, Patna DM Tyagarajan SM, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma and other officials.

Nitish Kumar, on June 16 this year, inaugurated the first phase of the Mithapur-Mahuli four-lane elevated road, aimed at decongesting traffic and improving connectivity in Patna and surrounding regions.

The newly inaugurated stretch, from Bhupatipur to Punpun, is an ambitious project of Nitish Kumar, connecting to the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi NH-83, offering a faster and smoother commute to Jehanabad, Gaya, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and Ranchi.

The road is expected to significantly reduce traffic load on existing congested routes such as the Patna Bypass.

This was his fourth inspection in the last four days to review ongoing road and infrastructure projects in Patna.

On Wednesday, Kumar reviewed the Danapur–Bihta elevated road and instructed officials to accelerate work. A day earlier, on Tuesday, he inspected the Mandiri drain, Serpentine drain, and Rajiv Nagar drain, where road construction has been proposed.

On Monday, the Chief Minister also inspected the newly built MLA flats.

