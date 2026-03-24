Nitish Kumar inaugurates 340 projects in Kaimur, Rohtas districts

Patna, March 24 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited the districts of Kaimur and Rohtas as part of his ‘Samriddhi Yatra,’ where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple development projects.

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In Kaimur, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 43 schemes worth Rs 47 crore, while also inaugurating 161 projects estimated at Rs 162 crore.

During the visit, he inspected stalls set up by various government departments, interacted with beneficiaries, and sought detailed feedback on the implementation of welfare schemes.

He also distributed cheques to beneficiaries under different government initiatives.

A key highlight of the visit was the inauguration of a Jungle Safari in the Kaimur Forest Division at Bhabhua, aimed at boosting eco-tourism in the region.

Continuing his engagements, Nitish Kumar visited several ‘Adarsh Anganwadi’ (model childcare) centres, where he interacted with children and encouraged them.

During the ‘Jan Samvad’ (public dialogue) programme in Kaimur, he addressed residents, congratulated them on the new development initiatives, and urged people to work collectively for the progress of both Kaimur and the state of Bihar.

After visiting Kaimur, Nitish Kumar continued his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ to Rohtas, where he outlined an ambitious roadmap for the district’s development and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to taking it to new heights.

During the visit, foundation stones were laid for 129 schemes worth Rs 321 crore, while 179 projects estimated at Rs 159 crore were inaugurated.

These initiatives span multiple sectors, reflecting a comprehensive push for infrastructure and public welfare in the district.

A key focus of the visit was on water resource management.

The Chief Minister inspected the construction sites of the ‘Intake Well’ and ‘Weir’ (barrage) projects on the Sone River, aimed at utilising surface water effectively.

He also reviewed a 3D model of the proposed Water Treatment Plant and issued necessary instructions to officials.

Additionally, the CM conducted an on-site inspection of the plant’s construction work and, through remote control, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several other schemes across Rohtas.

Nitish Kumar also visited stalls showcasing various government schemes, interacted with beneficiaries, and distributed cheques under welfare initiatives.

Addressing a large gathering during the ‘Jansamvad’ (Public Dialogue) programme, he reiterated the state government’s commitment to development and congratulated the people of Rohtas on the new projects.

He urged citizens to work collectively towards achieving the vision of a “Developed Bihar.”

Several prominent leaders were present on the occasion, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, along with ministers such as Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Sunil Kumar, and Deepak Prakash.

Lawmakers, including MLAs and MLCs from various constituencies of Rohtas and adjoining regions, were also in attendance, marking the event as a significant political and developmental gathering in the district.

--IANS

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