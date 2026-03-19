Nitish Kumar files nomination for JD-U national president post; Sanjay Jha submits papers

Patna, March 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday filed his nomination for the post of National President of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

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The nomination papers were submitted at the party’s New Delhi office by JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha on behalf of Nitish Kumar.

Following the filing, Jha shared photographs and a message highlighting the significance of the moment.

“Today, at the party office in New Delhi, the nomination for the post of National President was submitted on behalf of Nitish Kumar. Under his leadership, the party has consistently provided a new direction to the politics of public service, good governance, and development. For me, this is a matter of pride and inspiration,” Jha said.

Several senior party leaders were present during the nomination process, including Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar, Lok Sabha MPs Dileshwar Kamat, Ramprit Mandal, Alok Kumar Suman, Sunil Kumar, and Vijaylakshmi Kushwaha, along with Rajya Sabha MP Khiru Mahto.

Other leaders present included MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh, Khalid Anwar, Harshvardhan Singh, National Secretary Md. Nisar, and Ram Kumar Sharma.

Sanjay Kumar Jha acted as the proposer for the nomination, while other senior leaders served as co-proposers.

Nitish Kumar is currently serving as the JD-U National President, and his tenure is nearing completion.

His decision to file for nomination again signals his intent to continue leading the party and further consolidate his position within the organisation.

Nitish Kumar has been at the helm of Bihar’s politics for over two decades and was recently elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

With his elevation to the Upper House, Kumar is expected to step down from the Chief Minister’s post and embark on a new political journey at the national level.

Over the course of his long political career, Nitish Kumar has held positions across multiple legislative bodies, making him one of the few leaders in the country to have served in the Lok Sabha, the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and the Bihar Legislative Council.

With his entry into the Rajya Sabha, he is set to add yet another chapter to his extensive parliamentary experience.

--IANS

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