National President

The Hawk·Feb 21, 2026, 06:32 AM

Nitin Nabin seeks blessings of Mahant Swami Maharaj during first Gujarat visit as BJP National President

The Hawk·Feb 09, 2026, 08:34 AM

‘It’s a proud moment’: BJP, JD(U) on Nitin Nabin's visit to Bihar

The Hawk·Jan 21, 2026, 07:38 AM

Matter of pride: BJP as Nitin Nabin elected party’s National President

The Hawk·Jan 21, 2026, 01:08 AM

BJP National President Nitin Nabin to convene key organizational meeting today

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 04:13 PM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta greets new BJP President Nitin Nabin

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 10:28 AM

'Your leadership has infused fresh momentum': K'taka BJP congratulates Nitin Nabin

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 10:15 AM

Assam CM congratulates Nitin Nabin on election as BJP president

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 10:16 AM

Leaders extend best wishes to Nitin Nabin for being elected BJP President

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 08:42 AM

BJP chief Nitin Nabin gets Z-category security cover

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 08:17 AM

BJP's new National President's uncle fondly recalls childhood memories, reveals nickname

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 08:17 AM

Politics not luxury and comfort, but austerity: Nitin Nabin's first address as BJP chief

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 07:27 AM

I am party worker and Nitin Nabin is my boss: PM Modi

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 06:25 AM

Nitin Nabin elected as BJP National President

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 04:53 AM

Nitin from Bihar has become Nitin of entire country: Sanjay Saraogi on new BJP National President

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 04:28 AM

Nitin Nabin visits temples, gurudwara ahead of taking charge as new BJP chief

The Hawk·Jan 20, 2026, 01:07 AM

Nitin Nabin to take charge as BJP National President today