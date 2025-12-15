Nitish Kumar congratulates newly appointed BJP Working President Nitin Nabin

Patna, Dec 15 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended a ceremony organised on the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, where he also congratulated the BJP’s newly appointed National Working President, Nitin Nabin, on his elevation in the party.

Nitin Nabin, who was recently appointed as the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was present at the venue and personally welcomed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Several senior dignitaries gathered to participate in the programme, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin.

All the leaders paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and remembered his immense contribution to the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that it was important to remember the role played by Sardar Patel not only for Bihar but for the entire country.

The Deputy CM said that Sardar Patel’s contributions would always remain inspirational and relevant.

Reacting to Nitin Nabin’s appointment, Samrat Choudhary termed it a historic decision.

“Assigning such a significant national responsibility to a young leader from Bihar reflects the party’s confidence in Bihar’s leadership. I thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision. I believe that Nitin Nabin would carry out his responsibilities with dedication and efficiency,” Choudhary said.

After attending the event, Nitin Nabin, along with Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiwal and other leaders, departed for New Delhi, where he is scheduled to visit the BJP’s central office and hold meetings with senior party leaders.

Speaking to the media at Patna airport before departure, Nabin emphasised the importance of patience and dedication in party work.

“Every party worker should work patiently and remain committed to the core principles of the organisation. If everyone works with dedication, everyone benefits. The BJP is the only party where a worker can rise to the highest position,” he said.

