Nitish Kumar announces Rajya Sabha candidature; JD(U) workers protest outside CM's residence

Patna, March 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that he will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, triggering dramatic political developments in Patna.

Read More

Soon after the news broke, large numbers of workers from the Janata Dal (United) gathered outside the Chief Minister’s residence, raising slogans and alleging that his "removal" was part of a "well-planned conspiracy".

The protest intensified in the morning, with workers turning emotional and, at times, unruly.

Bihar Minister Surendra Mehta faced strong opposition when he arrived at the CM's residence. Protesters surrounded and stopped his vehicle, forcing security personnel to intervene before he managed to leave the spot.

JD(U) leader Lallan Sarraf was also surrounded by agitated workers, who shouted slogans in favour of Nitish Kumar.

Another leader, Rajiv Kumar, said, "The people of Bihar are crying. We sought votes in Nitish Kumar's name till 2030. No one even asked us. What will we do if Nitish is gone?"

Nitish Kumar is expected to file his nomination papers accompanied by BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to arrive in Patna, adding national significance to the occasion.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi stated that HM Shah will reach Patna around noon, and the nomination process is likely to take place between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Amid the political upheaval, security has been significantly stepped up.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma personally reviewed security arrangements at the Chief Minister's residence.

Additional police forces have been deployed at both gates of the CM's residence, and the area has been placed on high alert.

The unfolding developments have sparked intense speculation about the future political landscape of Bihar, with clarity expected after the formal nomination process.

--IANS

ajk/svn