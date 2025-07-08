Nitish cabinet approves formation of Bihar Youth Commission

Patna, July 8 (IANS) In a major decision, the Nitish Kumar-led government on Tuesday approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission to empower and provide employment opportunities to the youths in the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, where 43 key proposals, including development plans, appointment processes, and economic proposals, were also approved.

Sharing the development on social media, CM Nitish Kumar posted, “I am happy to inform you that with the aim of providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth of Bihar, training them, and making them empowered and capable, the state government has decided to constitute the Bihar Youth Commission, which has been approved by the cabinet today.”

The Bihar Youth Commission will advise the government on all matters related to the upliftment and development of youth in the state.

It will coordinate with various government departments to ensure better education and employment opportunities for the youth.

The commission will comprise one chairman, two vice-chairmen, and seven members, with a maximum age limit of 45 years for appointees.

It will monitor the implementation of policies, ensuring priority to local youth in private and public sector jobs within the state.

The commission will also work to protect the interests of students and youth working outside the state.

Additionally, it will prepare programmes to prevent alcohol and drug abuse among youth and will send recommendations to the government on such social issues.

“The objective of this visionary initiative is to make the youth of Bihar self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented so that their future remains secure,” the Chief Minister said.

The formation of the Bihar Youth Commission is being seen as a significant step by the government to address youth aspirations in the state in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

