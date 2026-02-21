Nitin Nabin seeks blessings of Mahant Swami Maharaj during first Gujarat visit as BJP National President

Gandhinagar, Feb 21 (IANS) On his maiden visit to Gujarat after assuming office as National President of the BJP, Nitin Nabin on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj at the revered Swaminarayan Akshardham in Gandhinagar.

On Friday, Nabin was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Jagdish Vishwakarma, President of BJP Gujarat; B.L. Santhosh, National General Secretary (Organisation); and Ratnakarji, BJP Gujarat Organisation Secretary. The meeting was marked by warmth and reverence as the delegation sought the blessings of Mahant Swami Maharaj.

During the interaction, His Holiness offered heartfelt prayers for their dedicated service and for the continued peace, unity, harmony, and prosperity of the nation. He also emphasised the timeless values of integrity, compassion, and selfless leadership as guiding principles for nation-building.

The visit reflected a shared commitment to social harmony, cultural values, and the holistic development of society. The serene atmosphere of the Akshardham complex provided a spiritual backdrop to the interaction, underscoring the importance of moral and ethical foundations in public life.

Later on February 21, Nabin visited the Sabarmati Riverfront, where he participated in outreach activities and interacted with local residents. He also offered prayers at the historic Bhadrakali Mata Temple in Ahmedabad.

He is scheduled to address state office-bearers, organisational leaders, and party workers at the BJP state headquarters in Gandhinagar, followed by a meeting with the party’s social media team. In the afternoon, he will speak at the Young Voice Summit at GIFT City, described as India’s first International Financial Tech City, and interact with young entrepreneurs and start-up founders. In the evening, he will address a booth workers’ conference at GMDC Hall in Ahmedabad.

On February 22, Nabin will attend a public listening session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', in Khadia, Ahmedabad, at 10:45 a.m. He is scheduled to depart for Delhi later that afternoon.

Nitin Nabin recently assumed charge as the youngest National President of the BJP, succeeding outgoing president JP Nadda.

