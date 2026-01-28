Nitin Nabin asks Bengal bureaucrats not to dance to tune of Trinamool leaders

Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) The BJP’s newly-elected National President, Nitin Nabin, on Wednesday, asked the bureaucrats in West Bengal, especially the District Magistrates (DMs) and the Sub-Divisional officers, not to blindly follow orders of the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders.

“I am telling the DMs and SDPs. The days of the current Trinamool Congress government are numbered. Do not dance to the tune of the ruling party leaders. Do not be their puppets. You are administrative personnel. So stand by the people. And I am telling the Chief Minister of the state to be careful. The people of West Bengal have started reverse counting. The days are not far away when the BJP will get the responsibility to lead West Bengal towards progress,” Navin said at a public meeting at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Burdwan district on Wednesday.

He also said that the Chief Minister’s anguish about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is because the Election Commission of India (ECI), through this revision exercise, is trying to rid the voters’ list of infiltrators. “Remember, the illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh do not have any right to stay in this land,” Nabin said.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress leader and members of West Bengal government of being involved in large-scale financial scams, he said that if the BJP comes to power in the state this time, all these perpetrators of corruption will be taken to task.

“We have finished Jungle Raj in several states after coming to power. So we will end that in West Bengal as well. I appeal to all the grassroots-level BJP workers in West Bengal to be ready for the final countdown. The entire BJP family is behind you,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Nabin also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments advising women to remain at home after 8 pm following the rape of a Dalit student of a private medical college at Durgapur last year.

“We have seen how rapes and murders have been committed in the state, and after that, the state government here tried to save the criminals. I have seen all the comments made about rape. I oppose that mentality. I strongly condemn the Chief Minister's comment. She raised questions about why women would go out in the evening. Bengali women are modern. They are the ones who are taking Bengali culture forward. Are they being asked to stay at home?” Nabin said.

