Nitesh Rane's remark on shopkeeper's assault sparks political war of words in Maharashtra

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) A political slugfest erupted in Maharashtra after BJP leader and state minister Nitesh Rane issued a sharp warning to Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over the recent assault on a shopkeeper who allegedly refused to speak Marathi.

Rane questioned whether MNS workers had the courage to target Muslims who also might not speak Marathi, warning that if Hindus were attacked, the Mahayuti government’s “third eye” would awaken.

Responding to the controversy, Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit chief Abu Asim Azmi told IANS: "There are people who want to divide society by talking nonsense. I don’t bother responding to such people—they do this every day. We are worshippers of love, not hate. This isn’t a Hindu-Muslim matter. Anyone who doesn’t speak Marathi will learn it, but no one has the right to bully or attack them. This issue will be raised in Parliament in Delhi—they will have to answer for it.”

Asked if the government was trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide, Azmi added: "This government came to power by fuelling Hindu-Muslim divisions. That is all they know—create temple-mosque disputes and stay in power. These tactics must end."

Congress state President Nana Patole also hit out at the ruling BJP, saying: "They claim this is a Hindu government in Maharashtra and in India, yet they say Hindus are in danger. How can Hindus be in danger when we are 80 per cent of the country? They won by polarising Hindus, so it is their responsibility to protect everyone. Look at the Pune rape case—the victim was Hindu too. They can’t even ensure Hindu safety while playing politics over Hindus and Muslims."

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Uday Samant sought to strike a more balanced note.

“We have never targeted anyone because they wear a beard or a cap. But anyone living in Maharashtra must connect with this state and its people. Likewise, anyone in India should be loyal to the country. If someone acts against national interests, the law should take strict action. But targeting any religion or community is wrong, and the law will deal firmly with those who do so," he concluded.

