Nita Ambani honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Brand India at India Business Leadership Award 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, was recognised for her exceptional contributions to India's global image at the CNBC TV18 India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) 2024.

Awarded the "Outstanding Contribution to Brand India" title, Nita Ambani's visionary leadership in various fields has helped shape India's identity on the world stage.

Branding a nation is a multifaceted challenge, requiring leaders who can think globally while staying rooted in local values.

The "Outstanding Contribution to Brand India Award" acknowledges individuals whose work transcends boundaries and elevates the nation's stature.

Nita Ambani's contributions, spanning across education, culture, sports, and philanthropy, make her a perfect recipient of this honour.

As the founder of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), she has provided a platform that celebrates India's rich cultural heritage while connecting it to the global artistic community.

According to the press release, NMACC has hosted over 6,000 artists and attracted more than 2 million visitors in under two years, earning a spot among the world's top cultural spaces.

Her dedication to empowering India's future generations is also evident through the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which was recently ranked 11th among the top International Baccalaureate (IB) schools worldwide.

Moreover, Nita Ambani has made significant strides in reshaping the landscape of Indian media and sports. As chairperson of the Viacom Disney joint venture, she has played a crucial role in redefining Indian media.

Her advocacy for Indian sports, particularly cricket, and her role in supporting India's participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics exemplify her global outreach.

In her acceptance speech, Nita Ambani expressed profound gratitude for the recognition and shared insights into her journey.

Reflecting on her roots, she said, "My grandmother was a Gandhian and a freedom fighter. From a very young age, I was taught the values of loving your country, serving its people, and protecting its ideals. I have always believed that the essence of India's growth story lies in the pursuit of excellence and innovation."

She spoke about the transformative role of Reliance, which, starting as a small textile company, has become one of the world's leading corporations through a relentless commitment to innovation.

Nita Ambani's own personal and professional journey has been shaped by the same principles of excellence and service.

A passionate advocate for the arts, she also shared her vision for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which is already considered one of the world's leading cultural destinations.

"In less than two years, NMACC has become a must-visit venue, drawing people from across the globe and earning accolades from international publications," she said.

As an educator, Nita Ambani has championed world-class education in India. She emphasized the importance of nurturing young minds and providing equal opportunities for every child to excel.

"Today, we run 16 schools across the country, and our Dhirubhai Ambani International School has been ranked 11th among the top IB schools in the world," she said.

She further shared her dream of creating global leaders, noting that the foundation's educational initiatives aim to equip young Indians with the skills needed to thrive in the global arena.

Nita Ambani's speech was not just a reflection on her personal achievements but also a call to action for women and young people in India.

She dedicated the award to the women of India, recognising their power, wisdom, and potential to transform the country's growth story.

"The greatest legacy we can leave is a world where every child, girl or boy, dares to dream without limits, achieves without barriers, and has access to equal opportunities," Nita Ambani said, encouraging her fellow citizens to work together in building a prosperous, inclusive India.

Her commitment to India's future was further reinforced by her involvement in initiatives like India House at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she proudly showcased the nation's culture and heritage to a global audience.

She also announced the upcoming bid for India to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, a goal that will further solidify the country's presence on the world stage.

Nita Ambani's vision for India's future is rooted in her belief that the 21st century belongs to the country. "This is the India I dream of - a nation that leads the world with its brilliance, creativity, and culture," she said during her acceptance speech. (ANI)