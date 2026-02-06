Nishikant Dubey vows to set up library of published, banned books on Nehru-Gandhi family

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Amid the controversy that arose after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, challenged the Central government over its objection to quoting excerpts from an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday said he will set up a library accessible to everyone to provide information on the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family, including published and banned books.

Dubey, who has often targeted the Congress party and the Gandhi family, on Thursday intensified his attack by releasing a list of 40 books that he claimed expose the 'real history' of India and alleged controversies linked to Congress’ past governance.

Speaking to IANS, Nishikant Dubey said, “The thing is, when I spoke the day before yesterday about books, their intricacies, cunning, and propaganda, many people across the country called me. They said there should be a compilation, a single place where all the books are available, a library. And Priyanka Gandhi, who has recently been elected, also once said in Parliament that if you keep talking about Nehru, there should at least be a discussion on Nehru. I felt that her suggestion was a good and valuable one.”

He said the idea was to create a one-stop platform where people could access information and decide for themselves. Dubey said the proposed library would include books that are published as well as those banned, and would be available in physical form, online and through an app.

Dubey further said the country’s current security and border challenges were linked to decisions taken during the Congress era.

“If we are fighting with China, there are talks that they have taken lands, then I want to ask how China has become our neighbour? The British had left Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet -- these countries were buffer countries. We don't have any border with China. If China is sitting on our heads, then you made them do that,” he told IANS.

The BJP MP also raised issues related to Article 370, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Kashmir.

“Second thing is that you came up with Article 370... created Pakistan and divided the country, and now we have to fight them. We fight with Bangladesh now. Pakistan has occupied a few parts of Kashmir... You have promoted your businessmen... but how did Anderson flee the country? Even today, there is a question ... whether the child in Bhopal will be born as a person with disabilities,” he told IANS.

Dubey also questioned Congress’ alleged links with the Communist Party of China and referred to other controversies.

“Understand this: what's your relation with the Communist Party of China? How did you sign the agreement in 2008? ...The Bofors scandal happened. So, such things should be known to the nation. When we came to power, social media came, and 24x7 channels came. But, the people didn't know how the religion was harmed, how appeasement of Muslim happened? How did vote bank politics happen? They don't know anything about it. People don't know these things,” he said.

Dubey added that people should be informed about issues related to Kashmir, Pakistan, the Northeast and border disputes with Myanmar. He said the initiative would help the public understand the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family based on information available in books.

He also urged people across the country to share information related to various issues.

“We will bring them back, and the public will decide. We will make a library for it. I have urged the people of the country to give information related to things like how they launched a nuclear device in Nanda Devi, and submit all that to us. One-stop information will be there, which will be on the app, online and physical for the people, and for the researchers, it will be a big asset,” he said.

