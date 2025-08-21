NIA raids in Bihar's East Champaran linked to AK-47 case; action against notorious land mafia

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Thursday, carried out major raids in Bihar's East Champaran district in connection with the AK-47 case, creating a stir in the region.

A team of NIA officials, along with local police, raided the residence of notorious criminal and land mafia Rahul Mukhiya in Khajuria village under the Gobindganj police station area.

Simultaneously, another raid was conducted at the house of former village head Chhedi Singh in Tharbitiya village of Pakri Dayal block.

The operation began early Thursday morning and continued under tight security.

A heavy police force was deployed, and a security cordon was created around the residences, barring anyone from entering or leaving during the raids.

Rahul Mukhiya has a long history of criminal activities and is widely known as a land mafia.

His name has surfaced several times in connection with serious crimes.

According to sources, the involvement of Chhedi Singh's family has also been suspected in the AK-47 case, prompting the NIA to extend its action to his residence as well.

The raids are part of ongoing investigations into illegal arms and criminal networks operating in Bihar.

The action has triggered a stir not just locally but also in political circles, as Rahul Mukhiya is the husband of Bahadurpur Panchayat village head Jyoti Kumari.

Despite the buzz, local police officials refrained from sharing any details, only saying that the raids were being carried out based on sensitive and serious inputs.

Even when pressed by journalists, authorities maintained silence on the specifics of the investigation.

Sources said that Rahul Mukhiya has a political link -- through his wife's post as Mukhiya -- has further intensified discussions in local administrative and political circles.

As of now, no official confirmation has been given about what the NIA team has seized during the searches.

However, it is believed that investigators may have recovered crucial documents and evidence that could accelerate further action in the ongoing probe.

