NIA officials probing recent tension in Murshidabad district look at ‘cyber-instigation’ angle

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the violence in Murshidabad district's Beldanga area for two days last month over the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal in neighbouring Jharkhand, is focussing on the angle of ‘cyber-instigation’ though which the local people were misled and provoked by projecting a case of suicide as a murder.

The NIA officials have already visited the cyber-crime police station at Baharampur to collect information and clues on the messages sent from different social media accounts just before the violence broke out at Beldanga over the unfortunate incident.

Sources aware of the development said that the NIA sleuths had also collected digital footprints of such accounts and were currently examining them thoroughly.

Incidentally, several controversial posts were made on social media on the unfortunate death of the migrant worker in Jharkhand, which the Jharkhand Police had already clarified as a case of suicide, quoting the post-mortem report.

The investigating NIA officials, sources said, believe that such controversial posts played an important role in falsely projecting the “suicide case” as a “murder,” and this instigated a section of the people from a particular community to take the law in their own hands.

The NIA sleuths are trying to trace the source of those controversial posts and track whether any organised racket with vested interest was behind this conspiracy to spread violence in West Bengal.

The focus of the investigation is also to find out whether brewing sentiments of the local people over the mishap were fuelled by such posts or not.

It may be noted that violent protests broke out in Murshidabad's Beldanga on January 16 following the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand.

A large number of people took to the streets by blocking railway tracks and National Highway 12 for several hours, and even attacked policemen and media persons.

The protests continued for another day, resulting in the disruption of traffic movement on National Highway 12.

A PIL was filed at the Calcutta High Court seeking deployment of central forces in Beldanga as well as an NIA probe into the matter.

While hearing the PIL, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court gave freedom to the Union government to order an NIA probe into the violence and tension for two days in Beldanga. Thereafter, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs gave a go-ahead to the NIA to start the probe.

