NIA files fresh chargesheet in Bihar AK-47 arms smuggling case

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS)The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against a fifth accused in connection with the 2024 AK-47 rifle seizure case in Bihar, further tightening its investigation into an alleged illegal arms smuggling network linked to extremist and criminal groups.

The accused, identified as Manjoor Khan, a resident of Muzaffarpur district, was arrested by the NIA in August 2025 as part of its ongoing probe into the case.

According to the NIA, investigations revealed that Khan was actively involved in the illegal procurement, transportation, and smuggling of prohibited bore weapons, including AK-47 rifles, which were allegedly intended for supply to Naxalite groups and other criminal elements.

The agency stated that Khan had conspired with other accused persons as part of a well-organised arms smuggling racket operating across Bihar and adjoining regions, facilitating the movement and distribution of sophisticated weapons.

Following a detailed investigation, the NIA has chargesheeted Khan under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed before the designated NIA Special Court in Patna, officials said.

Earlier, in May 2025, the NIA had filed chargesheets against four other accused persons — Vikash Kumar, Devmani Rai, Satyam Kumar, and Ahmad Ansari — in connection with the same case.

The case was originally registered by Bihar Police following the seizure of an AK-47 rifle along with a telescopic sight, which led to the exposure of an alleged illegal arms procurement and supply network.

The NIA subsequently took over the investigation and has since been probing the wider conspiracy behind the procurement and distribution of prohibited weapons to extremist and criminal groups.

The agency said further investigation is underway to identify additional individuals involved in the illegal arms network and to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

In a separate case, on February 6 this year, the NIA had chargesheeted Md. Fasi Uddin, a resident of Hyderabad, in connection with the seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Banjariya in Bihar’s Champaran district, which exposed a transnational counterfeit currency racket allegedly operating through networks linked to Pakistan and Nepal.

According to the NIA, Md. Fasi Uddin was an active member of an international network involved in the procurement, smuggling, and circulation of counterfeit currency aimed at undermining India’s economic security.

Officials said further investigation is continuing in both cases to dismantle organised networks involved in arms smuggling and counterfeit currency operations.

