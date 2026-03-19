NIA files charges against 9th accused in BKI-linked bomb attacks on Gurugram clubs​

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed charges against one more accused in the 2024 case relating to the bomb attacks on two Gurugram clubs by members of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror outfit, an official said.​

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Ramdutt is the ninth accused to be charge sheeted in the case, connected with Canada-based designated terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, said the official in a statement.​

The NIA, which has filed a supplementary charge sheet against him before its Special Court in Panchkula (Haryana), has found him to be linked with Goldy Brar’s close aide Rohit Godara and foreign-based gangster Randeep Malik, the statement said.​

The NIA, which had in 2025 charge sheeted Goldy Brar and seven others in this case, has charged Ramdutt under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.​

The agency’s investigation has revealed the arrested accused to be a part of a larger terror syndicate and a key facilitator of the syndicate members.​

Ramdutt had allegedly provided a safe hideout near the Chambal area to a chargesheeted accused who was involved in hurling explosives at the two clubs, the NIA discovered during the course of its investigation.​

The Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector-29, Gurugram (Haryana), were attacked on December 10, 2024.​

The NIA, which had taken over the probe soon after the terror bombing, has uncovered a major conspiracy by a wider network of operatives working under the direction of overseas terror handlers.​

The counter-terror agency is continuing its investigation to identify other conspirators and trace the financial channels involved in the conspiracy to dismantle the terror network operating in the region.

​In December 2025, the NIA had charge sheeted three more accused in connection with the bomb attacks at the two Gurugram clubs.​

Vijay, Ajit Sehrawat and Vinay were chargesheeted under relevant provisions of BNS, Explosive Substances Act, and UA (P) Act for their involvement in the planning and conspiracy behind the bombing. ​

The supplementary charge sheet against them was filed before the NIA Special Court, Panchkula (Haryana).​

--IANS​

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