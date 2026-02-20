NIA chargesheets two more in Vizianagaram terror conspiracy case

Visakhapatnam, Feb 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charge sheeted two more accused in the 2025 Vizianagaram ISIS terror conspiracy case.

One of the accused charge-sheeted is absconding,

In a supplementary chargesheet filed on Friday before the NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam, the agency has charged Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib and Imran Akram under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, BNS, Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Arms Act.

The case was initially registered at the Vizianagaram Police Station, and the accused Siraz Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer were apprehended.

The NIA charge-sheeted these two in November 2025, soon after taking over the investigation in the case.

NIA found during the investigation that Imran Akram, who is still absconding, was involved in providing terror funding to Siraz Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer for the procurement of explosive materials.

Arif was arrested by NIA officials on August 27, 2025, while attempting to flee the country from New Delhi Airport.

Investigations revealed that Arif Hussain, a native of Bihar, had also conspired with Siraz to supply weapons for carrying out terrorist acts. He was involved in the illegal transportation of weapons across borders and had been using social media platforms to propagate the extremist jihadi ideology.

NIA is continuing with its investigation into the case.

Siraz Ur Rahiman of Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) and Syed Sameer of Hyderabad (Telangana) were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police on May 16 and May 17, 2025, respectively.

The chargesheet filed in November 2025 named them for their involvement in radicalising and preparing gullible youth across India through social media platforms to carry out terrorist attacks at various places in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and across the country.

Siraz Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer have been charged under various sections of the BNS, Explosive Substances Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA, which took over the case from Andhra Pradesh Police, collected sufficient evidence establishing that the accused were inspired by ISIS ideology and were actively involved in spreading radical content through various social media groups and channels, targeting hundreds of gullible youths across India with the intent to incite them towards violent jihad and anti-national activities.

